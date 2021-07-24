2 kg heroin recovered from passenger at Multan airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with ASF raided and recovered two kilogrammes heroin from a passenger here on Saturday.

According to sources, a passenger namely Saleem Khan resident of Khyber Agency was going to Bahrain from Multan International Airport.

ANF along with Airport Security Force (ASF) intercepted and recovered the drugs from his possession.

The arrested passenger was shifted at ANF police station for further legal action.