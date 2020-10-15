2 kg heroin seized from passenger at Faisalabad Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 2 kilograms heroin from an air passenger at Faisalabad Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 2 kilograms heroin from an air passenger at Faisalabad Airport.

ANF spokesman said on Thursday that on a tip-off, anti narcotics force checked a passenger, Riaz son of Taufail, of district Hango and recovered 2 kg heroin from his possession.

The accused was traveling from Faisalabad Airport to Sharjah by hiding narcotics in secret boxes of his suitcase.

The Anti Narcotics Force locked the accused behind bars and started investigation.