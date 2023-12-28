Open Menu

2-kg Ice Seized From Passenger

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 07:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) sized two kilograms (kg) of Ice from an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that Waris Ali son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, was ready to proceed to Bahrain from Faisalabad International Airport through a flight number PA-079, but the ANF officials conducted his thorough checking and recovered 2-kg Ice from his luggage.

The accused was sent behind bars while further action was under progress, he added.

