Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM

2 kg of expired food items were destroyed on spot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority’s crackdown continues in the district.

Effective steps taken to provide consumers with adulterated essential items during the month of Ramadan.

Food safety teams led by Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza are cracking down on lawbreakers and inspected several Sehri and Iftar points.

Food points will be fined Rs 50,000 for poor cleaning and storage arrangements, absence of medical screening certificate and violation of hygiene norms. Milk shops were also checked during Sehri hours.

Fines of Rs 36,000 were imposed due to poor quality of milk.

290 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed on the spot.

Fines of Rs 37,000 were imposed due to presence of expired products during inspections of grocery stores.

2 kg of expired food items were destroyed on the spot.

