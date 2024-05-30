Open Menu

2 Kidnapped Girls Recovered In Okara

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM

2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara

The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara.

According to police sources, the two girls were kidnapped from Qali Phatak. The police on a tip off raided successfully and after exchange of firing, the accused kidnapper Azam was arrested.

While raids were also being conducted to arrest other accused involved in kidnapping, the police said.

APP/aqd/378

Related Topics

Firing Police Kidnapping Exchange Ahmedabad Okara From

Recent Stories

Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest

Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest

5 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA- ..

Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies

3 minutes ago
 Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final ..

Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of pract ..

AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media

3 minutes ago
 Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balo ..

Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting ..

Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..

3 minutes ago
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospita ..

Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara

3 minutes ago
 DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens ..

DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis

3 minutes ago
 French Open day 5: Who's saying what

French Open day 5: Who's saying what

3 minutes ago
 Two held for sending threatening messages to Senat ..

Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman

3 minutes ago
 64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoure ..

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..

36 minutes ago
 PM announces industry status for warehouse, logist ..

PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan