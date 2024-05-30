2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara

The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara.

According to police sources, the two girls were kidnapped from Qali Phatak. The police on a tip off raided successfully and after exchange of firing, the accused kidnapper Azam was arrested.

While raids were also being conducted to arrest other accused involved in kidnapping, the police said.

