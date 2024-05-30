2 Kidnapped Girls Recovered In Okara
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Mandi Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered two girls who were abducted a day ago in Okara.
According to police sources, the two girls were kidnapped from Qali Phatak. The police on a tip off raided successfully and after exchange of firing, the accused kidnapper Azam was arrested.
While raids were also being conducted to arrest other accused involved in kidnapping, the police said.
APP/aqd/378
Recent Stories
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest5 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies3 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara3 minutes ago
-
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis3 minutes ago
-
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman3 minutes ago
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics36 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women36 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued38 minutes ago
-
Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage in Punjab43 minutes ago
-
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad39 minutes ago