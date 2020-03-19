2 kidnapping gang members arrested: Addl IGP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Two of a five-member gang who kidnapped Dua Mangi and Bisma from a posh area of the megalopolis, were arrested by the police and recovered arms from their possession.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) – Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Wednesday in a presser in Karachi Police Office informed that accused Zohaib Qureshi s/o Mumtaz and Muzaffar s/o Rafiq Hussain had been arrested while their accomplices including master mind Agha Mansoor, Shakeel and Kamran alias Kami were still on the run.

The girls were kidnapped for ransom purposes, he said.

He said Karachi Police, Rangers Sindh and CPLC along with other law enforcement agencies worked on the case jointly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bisma was kidnapped on May 12, and Dua Mangi on November 30, last year from Defence.