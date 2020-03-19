UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kidnapping Gang Members Arrested: Addl IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

2 kidnapping gang members arrested: Addl IGP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Two of a five-member gang who kidnapped Dua Mangi and Bisma from a posh area of the megalopolis, were arrested by the police and recovered arms from their possession.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) – Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Wednesday in a presser in Karachi Police Office informed that accused Zohaib Qureshi s/o Mumtaz and Muzaffar s/o Rafiq Hussain had been arrested while their accomplices including master mind Agha Mansoor, Shakeel and Kamran alias Kami were still on the run.

The girls were kidnapped for ransom purposes, he said.

He said Karachi Police, Rangers Sindh and CPLC along with other law enforcement agencies worked on the case jointly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bisma was kidnapped on May 12, and Dua Mangi on November 30, last year from Defence.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Shakeel May November From Dua Mangi

Recent Stories

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

13 minutes ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

25 minutes ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

14 minutes ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

25 minutes ago

Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to Septem ..

25 minutes ago

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.