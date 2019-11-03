UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kidnapping Incidents In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

2 kidnapping incidents in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::In Pulli Topkhaana locality of Sialkot Cantt police station, some unknown armed persons forcibly kidnapped local trader, Shahid's wife Tanzeela, his minor son Falak Sher and daughter Fatima from their house.

The police said that a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, some unknown armed men kidnapped local landlord Nazir Ahmed's young daughter Hina and niece Arooj from near their house in village Koreyki-Satrah, Daska tehsil here. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

