2 kids killed in fire incident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Two children were burnt in a fire incident near Adda Plot Jhang Chiniot on Monday evening.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the local residents tried to control fire but due to wind blow the fire spread up-to nearby houses.

As a result, two kids including Najma (4) daughter of Nazeer and Ali (6) son of Muhammad Amjad were killed as they both were sleeping inside their houses.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chiniot.