2 kill in road mishap in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons killed in a road accident in the limits of Sahiwal Police and Jhal Chakiya Police here on Monday.

A 32-year-old Maher Bakhish a resident of Akriyawala was going to Sahiwal on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven car hit the motorcycle near Shahnikdar adda.

Rescue teams shifted him to Tehsil Headquarter Sahiwal but he succumbed to injuries.

Sahiwal Police have registered a case against the car driver.

In another accident, a tractor trolley crushed to death a 25 year old Sajid when he was crossing the road near Bhabra village in the limits of Jhal Chakiya police limits.

Bodies were handed over to heir after postmortem. Police registered a case and started investigation.