2 killed, 1 hurt in Karachi roof collapse due to heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two members of a family were killed while one another was critically injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Lyari Jahanabad area of Karachi on Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said heavy rains lashed the city and its surrounding areas, during which the roof of a house in Lyari collapsed.

As a result, a Raza Muhammad and Muhammad Anwar died on the spot while other one got serious injuries.

The residents said that family members were sitting in a room when the roof collapsed.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and wounded from the rubble.

The rescue team has shifted all to nearby hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.