UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed, 1 Hurt In Karachi Roof Collapse Due To Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

2 killed, 1 hurt in Karachi roof collapse due to heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two members of a family were killed while one another was critically injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Lyari Jahanabad area of Karachi on Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said heavy rains lashed the city and its surrounding areas, during which the roof of a house in Lyari collapsed.

As a result, a Raza Muhammad and Muhammad Anwar died on the spot while other one got serious injuries.

The residents said that family members were sitting in a room when the roof collapsed.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and wounded from the rubble.

The rescue team has shifted all to nearby hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Died Lyari Rescue 1122 Family All From Rains

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

12 minutes ago

Recovery of Coronavirus patients in country reache ..

14 minutes ago

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian Ai ..

38 minutes ago

PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us ..

54 minutes ago

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

1 hour ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.