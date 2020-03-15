2 killed, 1 injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while one other sustained serious injuries as two motorcyclists collided near the area of Garha Mor in Tibba Sultan Pur on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident was occurred due to the negligence of bikers, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and injured was provided medico-legal assistance, the sources added.