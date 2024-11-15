2 Killed, 1 Injured In Kalam Car Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a car mishap that took place near Kalam area of Swat district, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday
According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing the Kalam area when it plunged into Swat river.
As a result, two persons travelling by car died on the spot. One injured was immediately taken to nearby hospital for
emergency treatment.
