2 killed, 1 injured in Karak road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two passengers were killed, whereas one was injured on Sunday when a high-speed bus ran over the motorcycle in the Ghundi Mir khan Khel area of Karak.

According to a private news channel and police, the incident took place when a bus lost control due to high speed; after that, the bus ran over the bike.

After receiving information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.