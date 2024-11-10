2 Killed, 1 Injured In Karak Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two passengers were killed, whereas one was injured on Sunday when a high-speed bus ran over the motorcycle in the Ghundi Mir khan Khel area of Karak.
According to a private news channel and police, the incident took place when a bus lost control due to high speed; after that, the bus ran over the bike.
After receiving information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.
