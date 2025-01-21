2 Killed, 1 Injured In Kohistan Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Kolti Polis area of Kohistan district, tv channels
quoting police reported on Tuesday. According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing the Kolti Polis area of Northern region
when it plunged into the deep ravine.
As a result, two persons travelling by car died on the spot, while another sustained injuries in the same incident. Police reached the spot and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
