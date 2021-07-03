UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident At Western Bypass Near Akhtarabad Area Of Quetta

Sat 03rd July 2021

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western Bypass near Akhtarabad area of Quetta

At least two persons were killed while another received injuries in a road mishap at Western Bypass near Akhtarabad area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed while another received injuries in a road mishap at Western Bypass near Akhtarabad area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a trailer vehicle hit them which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while a man namely Allauddin sustained wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where the bodies of the deceased were identified as Fateh Muhammad, 35 and Niaz Muhammad, 28.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

