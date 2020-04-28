UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

At least two people were killed and one injured in separate road accidents in Krana and Johrabad police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and one injured in separate road accidents in Krana and Johrabad police limits on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Amir Sulatn, 28, resident of Pelowaince, was going somewhere on his motorcycle while taking a turn, he lost his control over his motorcycle and unluckily collided with a donkey cart near Khushab Mor.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and the rescue team shifted him in a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, Asif, 24, along with his relative Intezar, 31, were traveling on a motorcycle towards Sargodha when a recklessly driven tractor trolly coming from the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle near Pull Malik Wala Kandiwal.

As a result, Asif died on the spot while Intezar injured. The police handed over the body to the heirs after the postmortem and impounded the tractor trolly and registered a case against the driver.

