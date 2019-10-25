UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Mishaps In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accident in Cantonment and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday.

Police sources said that Mukhtar Hussain resident of Chak 49/NB Sargodha was moving on a motorcycle on Lorry Adda road when a recklessly driven Rickshaw hit the motorbike near Nalka Stop Chak 47 NB as a result Mukhtar Hussein died on the spot the accused fled.

In another accident, a speeding driven motorcyclist hit to death a pedestrian Muhammad Shafi s/o Ghous Muhammad while the motorcyclist Rehman Babar injured on Khushab road.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital; Police have registered separate cases.

