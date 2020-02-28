2 killed, 10 injured as bus runs over people on roadside

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries on Friday as an out of control passenger bus ran over the people standing on roadside in Sher Shah near NADRA Office, Karachi.

According to Rescue sources, the incident occurred due to the brake failure and the bus mowed down a group of people waiting for public transport vehicles, a privatenews channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.