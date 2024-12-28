2 Killed, 10 Injured In Car-Rickshaw Collision In Thatta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) 2 people killed while 10 were seriously injured in a collision between a Rickshaw and a car at the National Highway, Thatta.
According to private news channel and hospital sources, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted to the hospital.
According to the initial information, the accident was happened due to over speeding.
