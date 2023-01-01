UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 10 Injured In Traffic Accident In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :At least two women died and as many as ten people were injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Hyderabad.

According to a private media report, the accident occurred when a car collided with a tractor near Tehsil Shah Karim Baldi resulting killing of two women while ten people sustained serious injuries in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the site immediately.

According to the rescue sources, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of 3 women is critical.

More Stories From Pakistan

