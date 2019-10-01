2 killed, 1,008 injured in 897 accidents in Punjab

At least two people were killed and another 1,008 sustained injuries in 897 road accidents during the last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and another 1,008 sustained injuries in 897 road accidents during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

As many as 590 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 418 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 401 drivers, 38 juvenile drivers, 147 pedestrians and 462 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 250 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 65 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as 750 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 73 cars, 28 vans, 17 buses, 21 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.