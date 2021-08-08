2 killed, 12 injured in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Two police personnel were martyred while 12 people including eight policemen received injuries as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded here near the Serena Hotel on Sunday.

According to Balochistan Government's spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani, the explosive device was attached to a motorbike which targeted a police vehicle crossing the area.

As a result, two police personnel died and 8 others among 12 persons suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital Quetta where the police martyred were identified as Niaz Ahmed and Ali Akbar.

Emergency was imposed in the respective hospital of Quetta after the blast, Liaqat Shahwani said.

He said law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started collecting evidence from the site.

Shahwani strongly condemned the incident and said the government was taking all possible measures to foil the nefarious designs of terrorist activities through the contribution of security forces and nation.