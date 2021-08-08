UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 12 Injured In Quetta Bomb Blast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

2 killed, 12 injured in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Two police personnel were martyred while 12 people including eight policemen received injuries as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded here near the Serena Hotel on Sunday.

According to Balochistan Government's spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani, the explosive device was attached to a motorbike which targeted a police vehicle crossing the area.

As a result, two police personnel died and 8 others among 12 persons suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital Quetta where the police martyred were identified as Niaz Ahmed and Ali Akbar.

Emergency was imposed in the respective hospital of Quetta after the blast, Liaqat Shahwani said.

He said law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started collecting evidence from the site.

Shahwani strongly condemned the incident and said the government was taking all possible measures to foil the nefarious designs of terrorist activities through the contribution of security forces and nation.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Balochistan Quetta Police Hotel Vehicle Died SITE Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

26 minutes ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

26 minutes ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

4 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.