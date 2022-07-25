2 killed, 12 injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 12 others injured when the roof of a hotel collapsed near the general bus stand, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, more than a dozen people were present in a double story Shakeel Hotel, Sargodha Road, when the roof of the hotel collapsed due to heavy rain. Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in the incident.

At least 35 rescuers and eight vehicles took part in the operation which was completed under the supervision of DO Emergency Engr Ihtesham Wahla.

The senior police officers and district administration also reached the site and started the rescue operation.

The bodies and injured were rushed to different hospitals. Those killed were identified as Ashfaq Ahmed (42) of Chak NP Gharbi, Sadiqabad, and Imran (45) of Sakhi Sarwar, Rahim Yar Khan.

The injured included Zafar Iqbal, Qaisar Abbas, Idrees, Huzaifa, Shahbaz, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam Nabi, Atif Saleem, Abdul Karim, Salamat Masih, Faizan and Muhammad Faiz.