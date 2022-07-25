UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 12 Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

2 killed, 12 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 12 others injured when the roof of a hotel collapsed near the general bus stand, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, more than a dozen people were present in a double story Shakeel Hotel, Sargodha Road, when the roof of the hotel collapsed due to heavy rain. Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in the incident.

At least 35 rescuers and eight vehicles took part in the operation which was completed under the supervision of DO Emergency Engr Ihtesham Wahla.

The senior police officers and district administration also reached the site and started the rescue operation.

The bodies and injured were rushed to different hospitals. Those killed were identified as Ashfaq Ahmed (42) of Chak NP Gharbi, Sadiqabad, and Imran (45) of Sakhi Sarwar, Rahim Yar Khan.

The injured included Zafar Iqbal, Qaisar Abbas, Idrees, Huzaifa, Shahbaz, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam Nabi, Atif Saleem, Abdul Karim, Salamat Masih, Faizan and Muhammad Faiz.

Related Topics

Injured Police Hotel Vehicles Road Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Sadiqabad SITE Shakeel

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

2 hours ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.