2 Killed, 12 Others Injured In Road Mishap In Attock

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

2 Killed, 12 others injured in road mishap in Attock

2 people were killed while 12 others were injured after a passenger van hit with Karain near Rawalpindi road Ahmadal, Attock

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) 2 people were killed while 12 others were injured after a passenger van hit with Karain near Rawalpindi road Ahmadal, Attock.A passenger van carrying some more than 14 people was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when it hit with a Karain near Rawalpindi road Ahmadal, Attock.

As a result 2 people died on the spot while 12 others sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

