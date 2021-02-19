2 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Two including a woman killed and thirteen others injured in separate road mishaps occurred within precincts of Kalu Khan Police Station here Friday According to police, a woman was killed and six other injured when a passenger bus hit a tri-wheeler on main Swabi Road near Adina Bus stop.

The injured also included three women.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Muhammad Suleman was killed when he was hit by a trailer in Gadoon Industrial Estate.

Similarly, seven others including a five-year-old girl was injured in separate accidents occurred in various areas of the district including Khanda Mor, Adina, Ismailia and Sheikh Jana.