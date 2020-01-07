2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured in a blast on Makanigi Road area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured in a blast on Makanigi Road area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was passing the area at the time of blast.

Police and FC personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the Quetta Civil Hospital.

One of the dead was identified as Muhammad Akram, while the injured included Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Waris, Imran Khan, Raz Gull, Asim, Baran, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Hashim, Abdul Khaliq, Zabi-Ullah, Umar Zaman, Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Shuaib and Muhammad Roshan.

Emergency was declared in the hospitals.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal strongly condemned the blast, expressed deep sorrow over the loss precious lives of two persons and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists again wanted to disturb the peace in province, but they would not succeed in their designs. Those, who targeting the innocent people, would be brought to justice, he vowed.

"Such cowardly attacks could not down the morale of the security forces and citizens, who are standing shoulder to shoulder", he said.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to take measures for the safety of people in their respective areas and also instructed the Health Secretary to ensure best treatment facilities to the injured.

Provincial ministers Mir Zia Ullah Longove and Saleem Khosa, Adviser for Livestock Mitha Khan, Adviser for education Muhammad Khan Lehri, and Balochistan Government's Spokesman Liaqat Shahwani strongly condemned the Quetta blast.