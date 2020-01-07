UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed, 14 Injured In Quetta Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured in a blast on Makanigi Road area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and 14 others injured in a blast on Makanigi Road area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was passing the area at the time of blast.

Police and FC personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the Quetta Civil Hospital.

One of the dead was identified as Muhammad Akram, while the injured included Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Waris, Imran Khan, Raz Gull, Asim, Baran, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Hashim, Abdul Khaliq, Zabi-Ullah, Umar Zaman, Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Shuaib and Muhammad Roshan.

Emergency was declared in the hospitals.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal strongly condemned the blast, expressed deep sorrow over the loss precious lives of two persons and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists again wanted to disturb the peace in province, but they would not succeed in their designs. Those, who targeting the innocent people, would be brought to justice, he vowed.

"Such cowardly attacks could not down the morale of the security forces and citizens, who are standing shoulder to shoulder", he said.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to take measures for the safety of people in their respective areas and also instructed the Health Secretary to ensure best treatment facilities to the injured.

Provincial ministers Mir Zia Ullah Longove and Saleem Khosa, Adviser for Livestock Mitha Khan, Adviser for education Muhammad Khan Lehri, and Balochistan Government's Spokesman Liaqat Shahwani strongly condemned the Quetta blast.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Imran Khan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Education Road Vehicle SITE Government Best

Recent Stories

Lebanese Justice Minister Says Did Not Receive Arr ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump to Di ..

4 minutes ago

MPA stresses for provision of clean drinking water ..

4 minutes ago

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

6 minutes ago

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's fu ..

6 minutes ago

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.