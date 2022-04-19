2 killed, 15 injured in accidents,suicide attempt

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Two persons were killed, while 15 others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed, while 15 others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that one, Tariq (20) son of Khizar Hayat resident of Chak No.27 Balwal was working on a truck near Sahianwala flyover when a speeding truck coming from the rear hit him.He received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In other incident, motorcyclist Mehr Muhammad Asif (35) resident of Chak No.241-RB was killed, while his pillion rider was shifted to hospital in critical condition when their motorcycle struck a pole and fell in a roadside ditch near at Jhang Road.

Meanwhile, six passengers including Ali Raza (31), Shah Muhammad (40), Shahid (28), Haleema (55), Shaah Bibi (55) and Shahid Sabir (30) received injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment when a passenger bus turned turtle near Titanic at Roshan Wala Bypass as the driver dozed off.

In other accident, 4 pedestrians including Tabarak Hussain (23), Asghar Ali (38), Akram (47) and Abrar-ur-Rehman (46) were injured when a loader van hit them near Adda Johal on Sheikhupura Road. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shahkot.

A woman Inza (39) wife of Akmal along with her three daughters Guddi (3), Sanaya (4) and Naqasha (7) jumped into Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.204-RB to commit collective suicide. However, Rescue 1122 divers rescued and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

