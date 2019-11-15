UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 17 Injured In Truck, Van Collision In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

2 killed, 17 injured in truck, van collision in Faisalabad

At least two persons were killed and 17 others sustained critical injuries when a speedy truck collided with a van coming from opposite side near Faisalabad interchange on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed and 17 others sustained critical injuries when a speedy truck collided with a van coming from opposite side near Faisalabad interchange on Thursday.

Motorway Police said the deceased was identified as driver Aslam, who lost control due to over speeding.

As a result, the driver and an other unidentified person were killed on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to Allied hospital. The two injured person 50 years old woman Shaheen and one years old Irfan were in critical condition. After autopsy, the police handed over the bodies to heirs.

The police have registered case and started investigation.

