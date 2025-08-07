MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Aug, 2025) Two people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state lost have their lives and two others were injured after a tree and a rock fell on a tent in the upper reaches of Kund area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC). The report said that strong winds caused the tree and rock to fall on the tent, which was sheltering a nomadic family.

Ill-fated Mohammad Shafi Boker and his daughter-in-law Reshma Begum, both from Rajouri, died on the spot. The family was living in the forest area of Kund at the time, the report added.

