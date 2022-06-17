UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Building, Wall Collapse Incidents

June 17, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while two children sustained multiple injuries during building and wall collapse incidents due to rain in different parts of Faisalabad on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that roof of an under construction house caved in due to rain in 3-marla scheme near Gattwala Park on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, Shamim Akhtar (42) and her daughter Muskan (18) were trapped under the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debris but they both expired before getting any medical assistance.

In another incident, two children including Asif (10) and Ali Jan (12) were injured when wall of a house collapsed due to rain in Chak 272-GB.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured in critical condition to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where doctors were trying to save their lives, spokesman added.

