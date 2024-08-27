Open Menu

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Chichawatani Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in Chichawatani road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two people were killed including a women when a mini truck collided with a motorcycle on Yusufwala Noorshah Road, Chichawatni on Tuesday.

Rescue sources reported that the incident occurred near Ada Noring Chowk.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Mohammad Amin and 35-year-old Musrat Bibi, the wife of Muhammad Hanif, both of whom died at the scene.

Two young girls, 7-year-old Nisha and 9-year-old Mehwish, the daughters of Musrat Bibi, sustained injuries in the collision and were taken to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

