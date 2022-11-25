2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Indus Highway, Jamshoro, private media reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van going to Hyderabad from Sehwan, collided with the car while hitting a motorcycle from the front.

As a result, two persons including car driver, motorcyclist died on the spot and two other persons got injured.

The rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Hyderabad hospital. Further investigations were underway.