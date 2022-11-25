UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Jamshoro Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Indus Highway, Jamshoro, private media reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Indus Highway, Jamshoro, private media reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van going to Hyderabad from Sehwan, collided with the car while hitting a motorcycle from the front.

As a result, two persons including car driver, motorcyclist died on the spot and two other persons got injured.

The rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Hyderabad hospital. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Driver Car Died Traffic Hyderabad Van Jamshoro SITE Media From

Recent Stories

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dea ..

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead in Indonesia Earthquake - UN ..

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude a ..

Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass ..

50 seconds ago
 Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi ..

Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

51 seconds ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

4 minutes ago
 First lady for making TB essential element of prim ..

First lady for making TB essential element of primary healthcare, communicable d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.