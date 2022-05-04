2 killed, 2 injured in Kohat firing incident

KOHAT, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) ::Two youngsters were killed and two others injured in a firing incident on a car by unidentified gunmen near Lachi Madina Hotel, District Kohat, police control confirmed.

According to detail, Tahir Zaman (24), Aminullah (18) died on the spot while Ata Usman (17) and Barkatullah (18) received bullet injuries.

When contacted, the official of the Rescue 1122 said the team of Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Ata Usman and Barkat Ullah to Type-D hospital District Lachi while the bodies were handed over to their heirs.

Police have registered the case against unidentified gunmen.