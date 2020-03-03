UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 2 Injured In Mian Chanu Road Crash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in Mian Chanu road crash

MIAN CHANU, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in road crash, occurred near eastern bypass of Mian Chanu.

According to Rescue sources, two motorcyclists were passing through eastern bypass of Mian Chanu, when ill-fated two wheelers collided with each other due to rash driving.

Resultantly, two persons were died on the spot and the two others were sustained injuries and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police reached on the spot and started investigation of the mishap.

