2 Killed, 2 Injured In Rival Groups Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others injured in a clash between two rival groups in Gujar Khan on Wednesday.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesman said according to initial information, the firing incident between the two groups took place due to a previous enmity.

The dead identified as Shahzeb and Ehtesham belonged to one side, while the injured Umar and Bilal were from the other side.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gujar Khan along with contingent reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital, while the police cordoned off the crime scene for collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the double murder incident and ordered to immediately arrest the accused involved.

