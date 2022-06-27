2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident took place near Model Bazaar on Jhang Road, in the jurisdiction of Jhang Bazaar police station where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Imran (30), resident of Raja Chowk Faisalabad died on the spot while his pillion-rider Sana Gill (19) breathed her last on way to hospital, whereas Kiran Bibi (32) and her daughter Zainab (10) residents of Nawabanwala Samanabadreceived critical injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.