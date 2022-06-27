UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the accident took place near Model Bazaar on Jhang Road, in the jurisdiction of Jhang Bazaar police station where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Imran (30), resident of Raja Chowk Faisalabad died on the spot while his pillion-rider Sana Gill (19) breathed her last on way to hospital, whereas Kiran Bibi (32) and her daughter Zainab (10) residents of Nawabanwala Samanabadreceived critical injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Police Police Station Road Died Road Accident Jhang

Recent Stories

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

29 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

43 minutes ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.