2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Published October 04, 2022

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a bus became out of control and it hit motorcycles and vans near Gattwala Bridge on Canal Road.

As a result, Muhammad Arif (43) resident of Amin Park Faisalabad and Muhammad Afzal (62) resident of Mansoorabad received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted two injured including Naseem Shah (40) resident of Tandlianwala and Shahzad Sharif (40) resident of Chak 106 Jaranwala Road to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The police took bodies and vehicles into custody and started investigation, he added.

