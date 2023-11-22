Open Menu

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshan Wala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshan Wala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding trailer hit a rickshaw near Dasoha Bridge Baloch Mor Sammundri Road.

As a result, an unknown youth of 28 years of age and a 24-year-old girl Anisa Usman received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted other two rickshaw riders including Sonia Chanda (27) and Naureen Maqbool (37) to DHQ Hospital (Allied Hospital-II) after providing them first-aid.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Road Accident Progress Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior ..

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior vice president

14 minutes ago
 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo ..

7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo Centre on 25th

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar empha ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasises public awareness on soci ..

10 minutes ago
 Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry i ..

Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry in fraud case

10 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

14 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in ..

Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in Higher Education'

20 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cas ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cases

20 minutes ago
 SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2 ..

Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2023

20 minutes ago
 "National Song" competition held at Federal Board

"National Song" competition held at Federal Board

20 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illeg ..

DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illegal activities

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan