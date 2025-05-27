2 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Two people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Lahore Road near Qila Sattar Shah in Sheikhupura.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, 30-year-old Shazia and her 9-year-old daughter Sana died on the spot, while the father and son sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken the dumper into custody, and an investigation is underway.