2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Sheikhupura
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Two people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Lahore Road near Qila Sattar Shah in Sheikhupura.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, 30-year-old Shazia and her 9-year-old daughter Sana died on the spot, while the father and son sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have taken the dumper into custody, and an investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC imposes fine on three pumps for violations1 minute ago
-
RDA asks NAB, FIA to take action against irregularities in financial records1 minute ago
-
Dera admin for prompt services under CM’s Awami Agenda Program1 minute ago
-
PPP leader condemns police action against peaceful protest1 minute ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Sheikhupura1 minute ago
-
KP CM launches comprehensive good governance roadmap11 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab 2 drug pushers, recover over 1.3 kg narcotics11 minutes ago
-
Polio team attacked in Nushki: one martyred11 minutes ago
-
AC Dera inspects polio vaccination drive11 minutes ago
-
DC Khaurpur leads polio eradication efforts in Khairpur11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day makes Pakistan’s defense impregnable11 minutes ago
-
29% children immunized on first vaccination day21 minutes ago