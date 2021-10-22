UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a car-truck collision near Head Mohammad wala Bridge on Friday.

According to rescue officials, a family was coming to Multan from Bhakkar in a car and while taking a wrong turn towards Head Mohammadwala Bridge, the car suddenly collided with a truck.

As a result, two persons namely Tanvir Abbas Kausar and an unknown person died on the spot while two others were injured.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

