2 killed, 2 injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in road mishap near Jaranwala interchange on motorway M-3 on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a driver has parked his out-of-order mini truck on Motorway (M-3) about 2 kilometers away from Jaranwala Interchange and became busy in removing its fault.

In the meantime, another mini truck hit it from the rear because its driver became under influence of asleep.

As a result, drivers of both mini trucks namely Allah Rakha (35) resident of Chak 76/R-B Rasoolpura and Ahmad Nawaz (50) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted two other injured including Nazir Bashir (35) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal and Asif Iqbal (34) resident of Makkoana Faisalabad to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.