2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in road mishap near Jaranwala interchange on motorway M-3 on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in road mishap near Jaranwala interchange on motorway M-3 on Monday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a driver has parked his out-of-order mini truck on Motorway (M-3) about 2 kilometers away from Jaranwala Interchange and became busy in removing its fault.
In the meantime, another mini truck hit it from the rear because its driver became under influence of asleep.
As a result, drivers of both mini trucks namely Allah Rakha (35) resident of Chak 76/R-B Rasoolpura and Ahmad Nawaz (50) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted two other injured including Nazir Bashir (35) resident of Kabeerwala Khanewal and Asif Iqbal (34) resident of Makkoana Faisalabad to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
First Lady advocates floral art therapy
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM6 minutes ago
-
Child falls to death in water tank6 minutes ago
-
First Lady advocates floral art therapy6 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar3 minutes ago
-
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP3 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor B ..3 minutes ago
-
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO7 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour7 minutes ago
-
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh27 minutes ago
-
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB27 minutes ago
-
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal27 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by shooting relative27 minutes ago