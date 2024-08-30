2 Killed, 2 Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Two persons, including brother and sister, were killed while their mother and another sister sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Two persons, including brother and sister, were killed while their mother and another sister sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said here on Friday that roof of a house in Chak 531-GB caved in due to rains.
As a result, Imran Manzoor (13) and his sister Sawera Manzoor (17) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to their mother Zulaikhan Bibi (42) and sister Tasawara Manzoor (15).
Earlier, three people including Samreen Bibi wife of Shaukat (55), her daughter Fatima Shaukat (18) and son Abdul Rehman (7) were injured when roof of their house collapsed in the same locality on Friday, he added.
