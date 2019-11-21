2 killed, 2 injured near Sargodha

Two persons were killed while two others injured in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while two others injured in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Muhammad Ramzan resident of Sher Garh Tehsil Sahiwal along with his companion Mehmood was moving on a motorcycle on Sillanwali- Sargodha road when a recklessly driven Suzuki Van collided with the motorbike near Sikandar Hayat colony Sillanwali as a result Ramzan and his companion died on the spot while two others Nazar Hayat and Murtaza injured.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered case.