2 Killed, 2 Injured Near Sargodha

Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:39 PM

2 killed, 2 injured near Sargodha

Two persons were killed while two others injured in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while two others injured in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Muhammad Ramzan resident of Sher Garh Tehsil Sahiwal along with his companion Mehmood was moving on a motorcycle on Sillanwali- Sargodha road when a recklessly driven Suzuki Van collided with the motorbike near Sikandar Hayat colony Sillanwali as a result Ramzan and his companion died on the spot while two others Nazar Hayat and Murtaza injured.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered case.

