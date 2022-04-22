UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 2 Injured Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Old enmity claimed two lives in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to two others in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Old enmity claimed two lives in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to two others in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that assailants opened indiscriminate firing on their rivals inChak 200/R-B Lathianwala to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Rana Shakeel (35) and Abdul Jabbar (30) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Dildar (40) and Khalid (26) were shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took bodies into custody and started search for the accused who managed to escape from the scene, spokesman added.

