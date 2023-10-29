Open Menu

2 Killed, 25 Injured As Trailer Truck Turned Turtle Near Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 07:40 PM

2 killed, 25 injured as trailer truck turned turtle near Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) At least two people, among them a woman, were killed and 25 others were injured, among them children and women, on Sunday when a Peshawar-bound trailer truck carrying Afghan refugees and their belongings turned turtle on GT Road near Hattain in the limits of Hazro Police Station.

According to police, rescue 1122, and hospital sources, the ill-fated trailer carrying five Afghan refugee families was going from Sangjani back to Afghanistan via Peshawar when the vehicle driver lost control due to overspeeding and overturning after hitting an overhead pedestrian bridge.

According to rescue officials, two people, among them one woman, died on the spot, while 25 others, among them women and children, were injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro, from where four were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical injuries. Most of the injured have head injuries.

