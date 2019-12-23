2 killed, 3 hurt in train, road accidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while three others injured in separate road and train accidents in Urban Area and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Monday Tariq Nauman resident of Lahore along with his companions including Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Nabi and Tayyab Sajjad were moving on a car on Motorway when a recklessly driven truck hit the vehicle near Salam Inter Change Bhalwal as a result Tariq Nauman died on the spot while the other three injured.

In another accident, a mental retard person named Hassan Nawaz r/o Chak 41/NB killed in train accident near Chak 40/NB railway Phatak.

The injured were shifted to hospital; police have registered cases.