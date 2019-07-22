2 Killed, 3 Injured In Accidents
Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate accident here on Monday
According to police, Zafar (40) resident of Khushab was going on motorcycle when his motorbike slipped. As a aresult he received head injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.
In second accident, Mukhtar of Chiniot was on its way when a vehicle hit his motorcycle. As a result he received injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he expired.
In another accident between two vans near Punjab college Tandlianwala, three persons-- Shahamand, Sarwari Bibi and Rani Bibi were injured and shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.