2 killed, 3 injured in accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate accident here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate accident here on Monday.

According to police, Zafar (40) resident of Khushab was going on motorcycle when his motorbike slipped. As a aresult he received head injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

In second accident, Mukhtar of Chiniot was on its way when a vehicle hit his motorcycle. As a result he received injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he expired.

In another accident between two vans near Punjab college Tandlianwala, three persons-- Shahamand, Sarwari Bibi and Rani Bibi were injured and shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.