UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed, 3 Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:51 PM

2 killed, 3 injured in different incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in two separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in two separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car hit an electricity pole in Chak No.506-GB.

As a result, the pole collapsed and caused death of Bashiran Bibi on-the-spot in addition to inflicting serious injuries to Azran Bibi, Zareen Bibi and Zahid.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital while car driver managed to escape from the scene by leaving four-wheeler behind him.

In another incident, Imran Hussain resident of Chak No.215-GB was allegedly fired to death by his rivals Khalil, Saleem, etc. of Chak No.216-GB over an old enmity.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Electricity Driver Car Women From

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.