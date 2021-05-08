2 killed, 3 injured in different incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in two separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in two separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car hit an electricity pole in Chak No.506-GB.

As a result, the pole collapsed and caused death of Bashiran Bibi on-the-spot in addition to inflicting serious injuries to Azran Bibi, Zareen Bibi and Zahid.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital while car driver managed to escape from the scene by leaving four-wheeler behind him.

In another incident, Imran Hussain resident of Chak No.215-GB was allegedly fired to death by his rivals Khalil, Saleem, etc. of Chak No.216-GB over an old enmity.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.