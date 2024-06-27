2 Killed, 3 Injured In Gujranwala Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a firing incident in Gujranwala.
According to police, the gunmen broke into the residence and opened fire on the victims while sleeping on the roof, a private news channel reported.
The rescue official shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital.
The police registered a case and started further investigation.
