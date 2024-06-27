2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a firing incident in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a firing incident in Gujranwala.

According to police, the gunmen broke into the residence and opened fire on the victims while sleeping on the roof, a private news channel reported.

The rescue official shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.