2 Killed, 3 Injured In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting incident following a verbal altercation over entering a building in the Margalla police station area of Islamabad.
According to police and a private news channel on Saturday, the confrontation began after security guards entering the building were verbally abused.
Police and rescue teams reached the sport after the incident was reported.
