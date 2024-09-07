2 killed, 3 injured in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting incident following a verbal altercation over entering a building in the Margalla police station area of Islamabad.

According to police and a private news channel on Saturday, the confrontation began after security guards entering the building were verbally abused.

Police and rescue teams reached the sport after the incident was reported.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to the hospital.